Woman Raped In Reading

9 July 2018, 17:40

Crime Scene Police Tape

Police in Reading are looking for two men, who raped a woman in an alleyway.

 She was approached and spoken to off Valentia Road just before 4am on Sunday, before being dragged through a wooden gate and attacked.

The victim sustained an arm injury during the incident.

The first offender is described as a light-skinned black man, aged in his late teens.

The second offender is described as a black man with an Afro hairstyle. He was wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Stone, of Force CID at Reading police station, said: 

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this attack to contact police.

“Likewise, if you recognise the men described, please contact us.

“This was a serious incident, but I would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“You may notice an increased police presence in the coming days while we investigate this.”

