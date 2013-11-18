Latest School Closures

School Closed

Check the latest schools in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Bucks & North Hampshire affected by the winter weather...

Just select your school's local authority area on the map below to check the latest status.

**Academies do not report to their local authority, so please check your school’s website for up to date closure information. Below is a list of the academies who have provided information directly to Heart, however we are reliant on schools providing this information so please note it may not be a complete list: No reported Academy closures at present

Reporting school closures
Please contact your local authority directly. If you represent an Academy, please email thamesvalley.news@heart.co.uk from an official school email account providing full details and a contact telephone number.

OCC Winter Ready Be Winter Ready

Be prepared for the winter weather with advice and updates from Oxfordshire County Council.

