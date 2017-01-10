Woman Wears Chewbacca Mask During Labour And It's Hysterical
Well this is certainly one way to distract from the pain of childbirth!
Anyone who has children knows that giving birth to a child isn't easy, that's probably why one woman decided to lighten the mood during her labour.
In a bid to bear the pain of her contractions, Katie Stricker Curtis, donned a Chewbacca mask to turn her painful screams into the Star Wars character's famous growl as she writhes around on a hospital bed in a hilarious new video.
The Detroit native can be heard speaking Wookie language as she rolls around in her hospital gown in the 12 second clip shared to her Facebook page.
While most people would consider her actions bizarre, albeit entertaining, it turns out the expectant mother simply wanted to take away some of the 'adulating' that comes with giving birth.
WATCH: Mum Wearing Chewbacca Mask Has The Internet In Hysterics!
WATCH! Chewbacca Mum Takes James Corden For In Carpool Karaoke In Hilarious New Sketch
Posting the video of herself to her Facebook page, Katie wrote: "Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up!"
"Bwahahahahs never take life too seriously! Best Christmas gift ever! #havingababy #pregnancyhairgrowth
It's no surprise the LOL worthy video has already been viewed over 200,000 times on the social networking site, not mention over 200 comments!
So what did her doctor think?
Well apparently he was behind the whole thing!
According to Katie, her doctor was so amused by the mask and her moans he just had to document the whole thing.
We don't blame him! Thanks for sharing!
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
Don't Miss
WATCH! Adorable Boy Wins The Heart of Queen's Guardsman With AMAZING Costume
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
The Real Reason Cows Lie Down Is Nothing To Do With The Rain
There's A Massive Object Hurtling Towards Earth And NASA Don't Quite Know What It Is Yet
Gallery New Celebrity Mums & Dads
Gallery Stars With Big Hearts
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: Serena Williams Is Getting Married!
Gallery New Celebrity Couples: Who's Dating Who? Jennifer Lopez and Drake
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Emma And Matt Willis Celebrate Their Anniversary In The Best Way
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments