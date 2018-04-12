Wanted: Torbay's Missing Carers

Are you a Carer? Carers drop-in days 02:04

17,000 Carers live in Torbay, but only a mere 4,000 are registered with the Carers Services.

An opportunity to encourage Carers who aren't known to the services to come forward and find out how much the teams can support them is thus being introduced.

Unpaid carers are invited to a carer's drop-in week, hosted by the Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust; it is directed towards discovering more about the Torbay Carers service and will occur from Monday 16th April to Friday 20th April (10am-3pm).

Carers will have the opportunity to have a break and become part of various activities, such as:

Sailing around Torbay with DSA,

going on a Dartmouth Steam Train trip, b

eing gifted 2 free treatments (e.g. Nails, reflexology massage), l

earning Fit and healthy habits with the Healthy Lifestyles team and much more!

Carers Services are attempting to lessen any unneeded stress or possible hindrances for carers.

Some of these benefits are: free parking at local hospitals when attending with the cared for, a discount scheme, free courses, health and wellbeing check-ups, a Carers Emergency Card, Carers Week events in June and many more additional help systems.

The drop-in days will be held in the following centres: "Paignton Carers Centre - Paignton Library" Brixham Carers Centre (Closed on Wednesday) " Olive Carers Centre - St. Edmunds Torquay

The significance of this is noted by Natalie Townsend, Carer Services Coordinator, who stated that: "I'm a Carer for my mum and even I have only recently registered, so I understand why individuals might not see themselves as a Carer.

"If it's your husband or wife, sibling or parent, then you feel that it's part of your role, but if the help and support you provide is starting to impact other areas of your life - then you ultimately need some form of support."

If you are an unpaid Carer in Torbay and would like to find out what support is available to you, please visit a Centre from the 16 - 20 April, or call (01803) 666620 for more information, or a different appointment can be organised if these times are not suitable.

Please visit www.torbayandsouthdevon.nhs.uk/carers for additional information.