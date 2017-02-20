Ashley Roberts Speaks Up On Scarlett Moffatt Replacing Her On Saturday Night Takeaway
The former Pussycat Doll has opened up about losing her job on the Ant and Dec show.
Ex-Pussycat Doll star Ashley Roberts was Ant and Dec's right had lady on Saturday Night Takeaway for three years before she was recently dropped in favour of rising star, Scarlett Moffatt.
Now the 35-year-old has opened up on losing her slot on the show.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz she said of the Jungle Queen "I hope Scarlett has fun with them. There's nothing but well wishes there really is"
Read More: Scarlett Moffatt Shares Adorable Birthday Throwback Of Her Dad!
"I don't really know Scarlett. I didn't watch the jungle and I haven't really seen her so I don't really know her personally. But i'm sure the boys are going to have fun with her and she'll have such a fun time."
She said she has also spoken to Ant and Dec and spoke fondly of her time on the show as a "great run".
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Don't Miss
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Olympians Laura Trott and Jason Kenny Are Expecting!
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: Blue Singer Simon Webbe Is Engaged
Gallery New Celebrity Couples: Sir Tom Jones and Priscilla Presley Are Dating!
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Celeb Part-Time Careers: Frank Lampard Offered Hollywood Film Role?
Gallery Celebrity Parents: Tudors Star Jonathan Rhys Meyers Has An Adorable Son!
Gallery Band Reunions! Jacksons Are Doing A One-Off Gig
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Are Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac Still Together?
Gallery Celebrities Then And Now: How They've Changed!
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments