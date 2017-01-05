These Two MEN Will Be Joining The Loose Women Line Up On Friday!
These two special guests will be joining the panel for a 'Loose Women and Men' special.
Given that the programme is called Loose WOMEN, we're used to seeing a line up of lovely ladies on the panel of the daytime talk show.
However, for their third instalment of the special episodes called 'Loose Women and Men', they have some pretty fabulous guest guys.
Fresh from the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, Judge Rinder and Ed Balls will be joining regular faces, Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha on the show to debate the hot topics and share personal stories.
Ed Balls dances to Gangnam Style on Strictly Come Dancing! | Picture: BBC
Ex-MP Ed Balls is no stranger to the show having starred as a guest on the programme previously. He said "I had a great time with the lovely Loose Women when I was on as a guest - showing them a few dance moves! So I can only imagine what mischief we will get up to with a whole hour on the panel. I can't wait."
Read More: Peter Andre Buys Wife Emily Extravagant 'Push Present' After Giving Birth
And he has his Strictly co-competitor Judge Rinder, real name Robert Rinder alongside him this time too!
Picture: ITV
The TV judge is famed for his eponymous ITV daytime show and we think he is going to cause a stir and give some frank opinions during the hour long episode.
He said “I am very much looking forward to being on the panel. You can expect me to be thoroughly forthright, so much so, I'll make Janet Street-Porter seem like Pollyanna!”
We're in for a right treat!
The special episode will air this Friday at 12.30pm.
