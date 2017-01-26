WATCH: Mary Berry's Reaction To Winning An NTA Is Totally Adorable!

By Alice Westoby , 26th January 2017

The baking veteran won the National Television Award for Best TV Judge.

Mary Berry NTA's

It's safe to say that the majority of the country were over the moon for Mary Berry last night as she won the award for Best TV Judge for her work on the Great British Bake Off.

The queen of baking, 81, looked equally shocked and chuffed when her name was read out last night to go and collect her award on the stage at the O2 Arena in London.

She was sitting next to last year's Bake Off winner Candice Brown when the news was announced and can be seen turning to her in utter disbelief before punching the air with excitement as she headed up to the podium.

It was a well deserved win, particularly as the most recent series of GBBO was Mary's last as it moves to Channel 4 this year without her and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. 

She continued her shock when she made her speech exclaiming "I'm thrilled. I love judging!" then continuing humbly by saying "It is always been a great honour. I think I know how to bake." 

National Television Awards 2017

Read More: Mary Berry And Paul Hollywood Will Reunite With A NEW Baking Show 

"The greatest reward is that all the young are baking and everybody is sitting down at 8 o'clock, the whole family, gran, the baby in arms, there's no swearing. Its the best programme and I'm so grateful!

There's no doubt that she's a national treasure with many viewing in the O2 and watching from home getting quite emotional seeing her win!

We can't wait for her to be back on our screens again soon - fingers crossed it will be with Mel and Sue as well.

Mary, you're incredible!

