There Is No Eastenders On Tonight And Here's Whose To Blame
Worst Friday EVER!
Recently Eastender's has been so gripping!
With the New Year's drama of Ronnie and Roxy's tragic death we've barely been able to wait to tune in each evening.
But if you are looking forward to tonights episode, we are sorry to break it to you, it won't be on.
And why? Football of course!
Read More: Eastenders Fans Spot These Clever Ronnie and Roxy Throwbacks Before Their Deaths
Yes, there'll be no trip to Walford for us this evening thanks to the FA Cup game between West Ham and Manchester City.
But it's not all bad as we were treated to an hour long episode last night to compensate!
However, this does mean we will have to wait until Monday to finds out whats in store for Jack Branning.
But of course you can always opt for a dose of Hollyoaks, Corrie, Emmerdale or even Celebrity Big Brother tonight instead!
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
Don't Miss
The Real Reason Cows Lie Down Is Nothing To Do With The Rain
There's A Massive Object Hurtling Towards Earth And NASA Don't Quite Know What It Is Yet
Gallery New Celebrity Mums & Dads
Gallery Stars With Big Hearts
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: Serena Williams Is Getting Married!
Gallery New Celebrity Couples: Who's Dating Who? Jennifer Lopez and Drake
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Emma And Matt Willis Celebrate Their Anniversary In The Best Way
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Nick Knowles and Jessica Rose Moor Call It A Day On Their Marriage
Gallery Celebrity Mini-Mes: Famous Parents And Their Little Doubles
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments