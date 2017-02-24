Ant And Dec Are In Talks To Bring Back SM:tv LIVE For Its 20th Anniversary!

This could possibly be the most exciting reunion yet!

Whether you watched it when you were younger or enjoyed it with your own kids, there's no disputing that SM:tv LIVE was a Saturday morning was the best!

It catapulted Ant and Dec to mainstream fame alongside their co-host Cat Deely and we all loved their weekend antics on the show which ran from 1998 to 2001 before the show ended completely without them in 2003.

From Friends parody C.H.U.M.S and Wonkey Donkey to Eat My Goal, we would do anything to have just one more episode...and it could be happening!

Ant McPartlin told the Metro "We were talking to somebody about this (SM:tv LIVE) recently because it will be twenty years since the launch of SM:tv next year"

"So we were saying whether we could do an anniversary special or something, and we got carried away with the idea."

He continued: "If we did it, a one off, it would be on at 9.25am with C.H.U.M.S and all that...and get Cat back!"

Dec added "We're floating it about a few people at the moment and we're getting some positive responses so far."

We would LOVE to see this happen so much! Fingers crossed...