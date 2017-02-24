Ant And Dec Are In Talks To Bring Back SM:tv LIVE For Its 20th Anniversary!
This could possibly be the most exciting reunion yet!
Whether you watched it when you were younger or enjoyed it with your own kids, there's no disputing that SM:tv LIVE was a Saturday morning was the best!
It catapulted Ant and Dec to mainstream fame alongside their co-host Cat Deely and we all loved their weekend antics on the show which ran from 1998 to 2001 before the show ended completely without them in 2003.
From Friends parody C.H.U.M.S and Wonkey Donkey to Eat My Goal, we would do anything to have just one more episode...and it could be happening!
Read More: Ant And Dec Unveil First Guest Presenter On All New Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant McPartlin told the Metro "We were talking to somebody about this (SM:tv LIVE) recently because it will be twenty years since the launch of SM:tv next year"
"So we were saying whether we could do an anniversary special or something, and we got carried away with the idea."
He continued: "If we did it, a one off, it would be on at 9.25am with C.H.U.M.S and all that...and get Cat back!"
Dec added "We're floating it about a few people at the moment and we're getting some positive responses so far."
We would LOVE to see this happen so much! Fingers crossed...
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Don't Miss
Gallery Celebrity Parents: Take That's Howard Donald Is A Dad Again!
Gallery Top 20: Weird Crushes
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Olympians Laura Trott and Jason Kenny Are Expecting!
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: Blue Singer Simon Webbe Is Engaged
Gallery New Celebrity Couples: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are a couple!
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Celeb Part-Time Careers: Frank Lampard Offered Hollywood Film Role?
Gallery Band Reunions! Jacksons Are Doing A One-Off Gig
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Are Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac Still Together?
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments