Watch All The Highlights From Robbie Williams' AMAZING Gig With Heart And Diet Coke

They teamed up for this special performance at our Heart Live gig with Diet Coke. Plus, he even did a gig with our very own Emma Bunton!

All month you guys have been winning money can't buy tickets to see the INCREDIBLE Robbie Williams perform LIVE just for YOU!

The stage was set, Heart Live was ready to go...

Play Robbie Williams - 'Rock DJ' (Live For Heart) 05:05

On Monday December 19th, Robbie Williams performed an exclusive gig for 300 Heart listeners in a secret London venue...and boy was it a night to remember!!!

Play Robbie Williams - 'Love My Life' (Live for Heart) 03:35

Following the release of his brand new album ‘Heavy Entertainment Show’ earlier this month, Robbie treated fans to a selection of his biggest and best hits as well as some brand new material at Heart Live with Diet Coke, in what was a truly magical evening of festive fun!

Play Robbie Williams - 'Heavy Entertainment Show' (Live For Heart) 04:13

The father-of-two treated some very lucky Heart listeners to a stunning night of live music with full live band, performing 15 AMAZING songs as part of the ultimate girl's night out!

Play Robbie Williams - 'Angels' (Live For Heart) 04:39

After 7 UK number 1 singles, 12 UK number 1 albums and a whopping 18 Brit Awards (more than anyone else in history!), the Robster performed some of his biggest hits as well as a few tracks from his eleventh studio album ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’.

There was also an incredibly special duet with our very own Emma Bunton...

Play Robbie Williams and Emma Bunton - 'Two Become One' (Live For Heart) 04:17

They performed the Spice Girls 1996 Xmas number 1 ‘2 Become 1!’ in a very special arrangement by Guy Chambers (who wrote Angels).

The legendary Duo only used piano and vocals and WOW was it beautiful!