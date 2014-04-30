Advertise In Wales
Welcome to the commercial page for Heart, part of Global Radio. This page contains information regarding commercial opportunities on our station. To find out more, please get in touch with the contacts at the bottom of this page.
Advertising On Air And Online
If you would like to advertise your company or product on our radio station or website, please contact the team on 02920 942973.
About Heart Creative Services
- Award winning creative team focused on writing results-driven radio campaigns.
- Write and produce your creative work with RACC clearance, which protects you and your customers.
- Able to meet short deadlines and tight turnaround times.
- Produce ads for Heart and all Global Radio stations as well as external stations.
- Organise and book celebrity voiceovers, studio hire, custom composed music.
For more information on radio advertising and how it works, please visit the Radio Advertising Bureau at www.rab.co.uk
Join our Sales Team – Current Vacancies
Do you have sales, creative, sponsorship and promotions or administrative skills? Have a look to see what vacancies we have here or at other sites in our group.
We may not have anything available right now, but get ahead of the game and tell us where you live, what you have to offer and why we should grab you whilst we have the chance.
To find out more about the type of jobs we have available click here .
