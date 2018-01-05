£10m extra funding to ease winter crisis in Wales

The Welsh Health Secretary has announced an additional £10m of funding for the NHS, as hospitals in Wales struggle to cope with winter pressures.

Vaughan Gething was forced to apologise on Thursday after claims some patients have been left waiting in A&E departments in Wales for more than 80 hours.

The Welsh Government says the additional funding will help health boards, the ambulance service and social care services to deal with an increase in patients over the winter.

Vaughan Gething said: "What we have seen in the recent days is a system that is under extreme pressure.

"During this challenging period, I want to provide the NHS in Wales with an extra £10 million of new investment to help front line staff care for our patients through this winter.

"It will help relieve pressure across the whole system from primary care through to hospital care and social services in Wales, enabling older people to leave hospital more quickly through the use of support packages where appropriate."

"This additional funding will go some way in helping relieve the pressure on the system.

"I would like to thank all of our NHS staff who are showing, day in day out, great resilience in responding with compassion for patients."

Dr Charlotte Jones, Chair of GPC Wales said: "I am pleased to see the Welsh Government take this action and am fully supportive of it.

"GPC Wales has put forward a number additional solutions that we feel will further alleviate pressure on GP teams and look forward to hearing from the Welsh Government if these solutions can be taken forward.

"In the future we hope that Health Boards will ensure that GPs both in and out of hours are properly engaged in planning for winter pressures so that the whole system can meet the needs of patients."