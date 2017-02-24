172,000 motoring offences committed in Wales

Wales has been labelled an auto crime blackspot, with more than 172,000 offences recorded by police over a two year period.

Research carried out for comparison website Confused.com found 159,000 of motoring crimes recorded between 2015 and 2016 related to speeding while the country is ranked as the fourth worst part of the UK for seatbelt offences with 5,700 violations in total.

The data, obtained through FOI requests to each police force in Wales, looked specifically at offences related to speeding, drink-driving, drug-driving, petrol theft, defective tyres, not wearing a seatbelt and middle-lane hogging.

The figures show officers across North Wales saw nearly 2500 seatbelt offences recorded over the two year period, while also dealing with 227 case of drug driving.

South Wales Police documented the highest amount of drink-driving cases at neary 3000 over the two years, while also investigating over 1160 petrol thefts.

Chief Inspector Martyn Stone, Head of Roads Policing at South Wales Police said: “Excess speed for the conditions, or the limit, is one of the main reasons for accidental deaths and injuries on our roads.

“Speed limits are there to protect road users, warning them of potential dangers on and off the road. If caught speeding drivers can instantly face a fixed penalty fine and three points or attend court.

“We don’t want to prosecute drivers we want them to slow down to make things safer for themselves and other road users”

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “The Confused.com Motoring Crime Map reveals some shockingly high figures for motoring crimes in Wales.

“Perhaps some drivers don’t realise the severity of these crimes, as they have potential to add points to your licence and could also see offenders hit with thousands of pounds in fines, plus an increase to their insurance premiums.”