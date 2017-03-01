400 jobs safeguarded in Wales

First Minister Carwyn Jones has announced that GE Aviation Wales in Nantgarw will be the official maintenance centre for the world's largest jet engine, following a package of Welsh Government support.

It follows the First Minister’s meeting with GE executives in Washington DC, is accompanied by £20m of GE investment, including £5m from the Welsh Government.



The maintenance and repair of the GE9X will safeguard over 400 jobs at GE Aviation Wales. This news comes in addition to the site’s 2016/2017 recruitment activity to support growth relative to its current engine programmes.



The First Minister’s described the move as hugely significant in securing the future of the Nantgarw facility for the next generation and ensuring the site is at the forefront of important technology applications.



He said;



“The aviation MRO facility has been in Nantgarw for 77 years and only recently celebrated its 25th anniversary of GE ownership so it is great news that the 9X will ensure GE Aviation remains at the forefront of the engine repair and overhaul sector for many years to come.”



The First Minister added that when he was in the States last year he had discussions about GE Aviation Wales’ selection as the global technical lead on the GE9X as well as potential new recruitment.



GE Aviation Wales Managing Director La-Chun Lindsay said;



“This is a great day for Wales and particularly for our communities across the Valleys. We’ve won this great accolade because we worked together as one ‘Team GE Aviation Wales’ on solving our site’s biggest problems and challenges. The key objectives now are for the site to sustain its cost competitiveness and to continue improving on customer delivery for both engine overhaul and component repair. I want all our customers to hear this great news and be delighted if their GE9X engines are coming to GE Aviation Wales for servicing.”