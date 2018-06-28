£40m nuclear facility for North Wales

The Welsh and UK Governments say they're working together to create a £40m thermal hydraulics facility in North Wales which will help develop new nuclear technologies.

It forms part of the UK Government's £200m plan aimed at driving down the costs of nuclear energy and encourage more women to work in the industry.

Ministers said a so-called Nuclear Sector Deal would secure the UK's diverse energy mix and lead to cheaper energy bills.

The initiative includes £32 million from Government and industry to kick-start new advanced manufacturing programmes including research and development investment to develop potential world-leading nuclear technologies like Advanced Modular Reactors.

Westminster also committed to increasing gender diversity in the civil nuclear workforce with a target of 40% women by 2030.

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said: "The UK is the home of civil nuclear technology and with this investment in innovation and our commitment to increasing diversity in an already highly skilled workforce, I want to ensure we remain the world leader.

"Nuclear energy not only fuels our power supply, it fuels local jobs, wages, economic prosperity and drives UK innovation.

"This Sector Deal marks an important moment for the Government and industry to work collectively to deliver the modern Industrial Strategy, drive clean growth and ensure civil nuclear remains an important part of the UK's energy future."

Rebecca Long Bailey, shadow business secretary, said: "Like so much of the Government's industrial strategy, this sector deal is nothing more than a repackaging of existing policies.

"Of the £200 million headline only £10 million represents new Government funding.

"In a week when the Government refused to back the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon, this meagre support for low-carbon energy is particularly disappointing and will do nothing to improve the Conservatives' green record."