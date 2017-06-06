70 year-old woman dies in Newport crash

Gwent Police say they were called out to Chepstow Road, to the collision involving a Vauxhall Zafira car and a Ford Transit van, at around 7pm on Monday 5th June 2017.

Officers say the driver of the Ford Transit ran off from the vehicle following the collision, while the driver of the Vauxhall Zafira, a 70 year old female, was pronounced deceased at the scene. An 80 year old male passenger from the Zafira was taken to hospital with minor injuries.



A male was later found by officers and arrested for Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.



The force said:



“It is believed the Transit Van was involved in two separate collisions in the minutes leading up this incident; the first in Cardiff Road and the other in George Street. Officers are appealing for witnesses to this incident, or who may have seen the Ford Transit driving along Cardiff Road, George Street, Wharf Road or Chepstow Road prior to the fatal collision.”