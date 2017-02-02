Action on homelessness in Wales 'slow'

2nd February 2017, 09:28

A welsh homelessness charity's calling for urgent action to tackle a rise in the number of rough sleepers across Wales.

Mia Rees from The Wallich has been speaking to us, after a snapshot looking at the issue last November found a 72% increase compared to 2015.

It's also claimed many emergency beds are going unused. Below are the figures of each local authority and the number of people bedding down in the streets noted over a two-week period:

- Cardiff - 64
- Wrexham - 31
- Denbighshire - 20
- Gwynedd - 26
- Swansea - 19
- Merthyr Tydfil - 18
- Caerphilly - 10
- Newport - 8
- Bridgend - 6
- Ceredigion - 6
- Monmouthshire - 5
- Flintshire - 5
- Conwy - 4
- Vale of Glamorgan - 3
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 3
- Neath Port Talbot - 3
- Powys - 2
- Pembrokeshire - 2
- Isle of Anglesey - 2
- Carmarthenshire - 2
- Torfaen 1
- Blaenau Gwent - 0

Mia says progress on the issue has been slow:

