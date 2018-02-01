Alyn & Deeside By-election: Welsh Conservatives

The Welsh Conservatives' candidate in the Alyn and Deeside by-election says she wants to change the way Welsh Government funding's shared.

Sarah Atherton has told our reporter Tomos Davies money Cardiff Bay gets from the UK Government isn't being pushed down to local councils, so she wants a better formula in place:

The vote to elect a new AM will take place on Tuesday 6 February 2018.



The full list of candidates are:



Sarah Atherton - Welsh Conservatives

Carrie Harper - Plaid Cymru

Donna Lalek - Welsh Liberal Democrats

Duncan Rees - Wales Green Party

Jack Sargeant - Welsh Labour



UKIP is not fielding a candidate "out of respect to the late Carl Sargeant".