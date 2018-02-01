Alyn & Deeside By-election: Welsh Conservatives

1 February 2018, 07:50

Sarah Atherton

The Welsh Conservatives' candidate in the Alyn and Deeside by-election says she wants to change the way Welsh Government funding's shared.

Sarah Atherton has told our reporter Tomos Davies money Cardiff Bay gets from the UK Government isn't being pushed down to local councils, so she wants a better formula in place:

The vote to elect a new AM will take place on Tuesday 6 February 2018. 

The full list of candidates are:

Sarah Atherton - Welsh Conservatives
Carrie Harper - Plaid Cymru
Donna Lalek - Welsh Liberal Democrats
Duncan Rees - Wales Green Party
Jack Sargeant - Welsh Labour

UKIP is not fielding a candidate "out of respect to the late Carl Sargeant".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pensions watchdog hits ex-BHS owner Chappell with £10m bill

Morrisons cuts 1,500 managers to focus on customer service

Tap water

Welsh Water offering help to customers struggling with bills

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News