Alyn & Deeside By-election: Welsh Conservatives
1 February 2018, 07:50
The Welsh Conservatives' candidate in the Alyn and Deeside by-election says she wants to change the way Welsh Government funding's shared.
Sarah Atherton has told our reporter Tomos Davies money Cardiff Bay gets from the UK Government isn't being pushed down to local councils, so she wants a better formula in place:
The vote to elect a new AM will take place on Tuesday 6 February 2018.
The full list of candidates are:
Sarah Atherton - Welsh Conservatives
Carrie Harper - Plaid Cymru
Donna Lalek - Welsh Liberal Democrats
Duncan Rees - Wales Green Party
Jack Sargeant - Welsh Labour
UKIP is not fielding a candidate "out of respect to the late Carl Sargeant".