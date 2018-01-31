Alyn & Deeside By-election: Welsh Liberal Democrats

The Welsh Lib Dems' candidate in the Alyn and Deeside by-election is calling for more investment and funding for the constituency.

Donna Lalek, a community councillor, says South Wales is getting more than its fair share of tax payers' money.



Speaking to our reporter Tomos Davies, she says it's time for change in the Labour stronghold:

The vote to elect a new AM will take place on Tuesday 6 February 2018.



The full list of candidates are:



Sarah Atherton - Welsh Conservatives

Carrie Harper - Plaid Cymru

Donna Lalek - Welsh Liberal Democrats

Duncan Rees - Wales Green Party

Jack Sargeant - Welsh Labour



UKIP is not fielding a candidate "out of respect to the late Carl Sargeant".