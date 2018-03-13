Animal rescuer's family 'distraught' over her death

13 March 2018, 09:21

Fiona Scourfield

The family of a woman who was found dead at a house in Carmarthenshire say she will be "remembered for her kindness".

Fiona Scourfield, 54, from St Clears, Carmarthenshire, was found dead at a property in the area after police were called there at approximately 5.47pm on Tuesday 6th March 2018.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been charged and appeared in court.

On Tuesday, in a statement released by Dyfed-Powys Police, Ms Scourfield's family said they were "distraught by our loss" and that she would be "missed by us all".

They said: "Fiona was a loving and caring person, who will be remembered for her kindness, especially her kindness to animals.

"As an active member of the German Shepherd rescue Fiona spent her time rescuing and rehoming dogs.

"Fiona was a talented ceramicist."

The family thanked everyone for their support "at this horrific time".

"It has meant so much to the whole family," they said.

"We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy to do so."

Previously, charity colleagues of Ms Scourfield paid tribute to her tireless work to "make the world a better place for animals".

Ms Scourfield, who was also known as Suzi Wales, worked with UK German Shepherd Rescue.

In a post on Facebook, the charity said she could always be relied upon to help a dog in need.

