Another child identified after Powys housefire

Police have named a young boy who died in a fire that destroyed a farmhouse in mid Wales and confirmed that another body has also been recovered.

Patch Raine, six, died alongside three other children from the family, Just Raine, 11, Reef Raine, 10 and their nine-year-old sister Misty Raine.

David Cuthbertson, 68, and one other child, who has yet to be named, were also killed in the blaze at the remote property at Llangammarch Wells, Powys, police have said.

On Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Slevin of Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Sadly I can confirm that a fifth body, recovered from the scene, has now been positively identified as six-year-old Patch Raine.

"A sixth body has been recovered from the scene, but has not yet been formally identified.

"Scientific examinations are ongoing to achieve this.

"Our hearts go out to the family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them."

The emergency services were called to the address in the early hours of October 30 after a neighbour raised the alarm.

Three children, aged 10, 12 and 13, managed to escape unharmed.

Police have previously said they are treating the cause of the fire as "unexplained" and said there were "significant difficulties" in assessing the scene and recovering remains, due to the intense and destructive nature of the blaze.

They said Mr Cuthbertson and the young children, aged between four and 11, were all from the "same family unit".

A fundraising page set up to help the family has so far raised more than £23,000.