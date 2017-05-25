This is where armed police are being deployed in Wales

Heart investigation finds fewer armed officers in Wales
An investigation by Heart has uncovered a drop in the number of armed police officers in Wales.
Following the terror threat level being raised to "critical", armed police officers are being deployed at key locations across Wales.
Officers have been patrolling Cardiff Central station, outside the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff Bay, and at other busy locations like the Motorpoint Arena and Friars Walk shopping centre in Newport.
It's also been confirmed that armed officers will patrol train services nationwide for the first time. The British Transport Police say the measure is to deter criminals using the rail network - with officers patrolling random services running between Wales and England.
BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther said the armed officers will be focused around big city stations: "By having firearms officers on board trains we're ensuring that trains remain as safe as possible for passengers.
"Our patrols will be highly visible and passengers should feel comforted by their presence."
In North Wales, armed police officers are being deployed around the port in Holyhead.
Assistant Chief Constable Richard Debicki said, "Armed personnel will overtly patrol Holyhead Port to provide reassurance to the travelling public as well as to deter and disrupt any potential terrorist activity.
"Armed officers are already deployed at the port, but we are increasing our patrols and visits."
Dyfed-Powys Police say they currently have no plans to deploy military personnel.
Police are encouraging people with concerns to report them to the Anti-Terrorism Hotline on 0800 789321.
