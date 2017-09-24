Baby brothers die in 'tragic accident'

Two five-month-old baby boys have died at an address in Bridgend.

The children, two of three triplets, were found not breathing at a home in the Wildmill area of Bridgend on Saturday morning.



Emergency services were called at around 10.05am. There are no suspicious circumstances.



A police spokesman said:



"The five-month-old children were conveyed to hospital where tragically they were later pronounced deceased"



"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths which are being treated as a tragic accident."