Baby number two for Katherine Jenkins

14 November 2017, 10:30

Katherine Jenkins and husband Andrew Levitas

Katherine Jenkins has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew Levitas.

The Welsh opera singer shared a picture of her two-year-old daughter Aaliyah wearing a cape, with the words "Sidekick coming soon..." on the image.

Along with the picture, posted on Twitter, Jenkins wrote: "Andrew and I are overjoyed that our family will be growing in 2018 with the addition of our 2nd child - a baby brother for our little superhero Aaliyah!"

The 37-year-old mezzo-soprano singer and Levitas, a film-maker and artist, became first-time parents with Aaliyah in September 2015.

The couple tied the knot the previous year in a ceremony at Hampton Court Palace.

Trending on Heart

Zoella Calendar

Parents Are Warning Each Other Against Buying Zoella's Advent Calendar!
Peacocks Xmas Ad

X Factor Rejects Are The Stars Of This Year's Bizarre Peacocks Christmas Ad

I'm A Celeb Line Up

The I'm A Celeb Line Up Has Been Revealed And Here's Who's Going In!
Winston, EastEnders

EastEnders' Winston Speaks - And Viewers Are Delighted!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marco Silva and Sam Allardyce ruled out as Everton continue manager search

Shane Long should start for Republic of Ireland against Denmark, says Shay Given

Rent-to-own pressures mount as Perfect Home investor weighs options

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News