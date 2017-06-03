Bale fighting for Champions League start

Gareth Bale is sweating on a Champions League starting place in his home city.

The Welsh wonder trained with the rest of the Real Madrid squad at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff on Friday night as the 27-year-old attempted to prove his fitness against Juventus.

The Wales forward has not played since coming off in the first half of El Clasico on April 23, and he admitted he may have rushed his return following an ankle operation in November.

Bale hopes to become the sixth man to be crowned a European champion in his home city, with former Manchester United goalkeeper Alex Stepney the only previous British player to do so at Wembley in 1968.

But Spanish international Isco shone in the closing stages of the LaLiga season as Real won a first domestic title since 2012, and Bale said earlier this week he would ``understand it completely'' if he started the final on the bench.

Asked about the Bale-Isco conundrum at his final pre-match press conference, Real manager Zinedine Zidane said: "I'm not going to tell you who's going to play.

"Isco and Bale are two players who can also play together; in the long run, anything can happen.

"When I look at my squad, what's good is that they're all ready and willing to play.

"It's not only mentally, of course, they have to be ready physically too.

"That's what I'm interested in right now, everyone in good shape and at a high level.''

Real are aiming to become European champions for a record 12th time in Cardiff.

But Zidane insists neither Real or his former club Juventus - he spent five years in Turin as a player between 1996 and 2001 - can be classed as favourites.

"We know all about pressure at Real Madrid,'' Zidane said. ``We're always favourites, but in reality in a final there are no favourites.

"We're not favourites, nor are Juventus. It's 50-50.

"But we're in the final again, and everything is possible.''

Whereas free-scoring Real have found the net 169 times in all competitions this season, Juventus' strength lies in their mean defence.

Juventus conceded only 27 goals in 38 games on their way to a sixth successive Serie A title and veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was beaten just three times during the Bianconeri's unbeaten journey to Cardiff.

The 39-year-old Buffon would be a hugely popular winner if he finally fulfilled his Champions League dream.

"When you get to this stage, you know perfectly well how you arrived here and all the effort that you have had to put into your work,'' Buffon said.

"There's nothing better in life than to obtain a reward after working so hard and sweating to get it.

"There's nothing better than sharing this prize with your team-mates, with a group of people that you've worked with for months and months, with team-mates who have perhaps worked even more than I have to reach this point.''