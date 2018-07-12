Barriers to better representation in Welsh politics

Researchers claim a majority of female politicians surveyed in Wales say they have suffered harassment or abuse.

Democracy group Electoral Reform Society Cymru says abuse faced by politicians, difficulties maintaining a healthy family life and financial concerns are stopping better representation in Welsh politics.

It's surveyed over 250 Welsh politicians and carried out in-depth interviews with key people in each party. Featured in its new report are harrowing examples of abuse and harassment in politics, including individuals who reported being sent excrement through their letter box, and another who said they had opened a letter filled with razor blades.

16 recommendations are being made to remove barriers to diverse political representation, including putting in place gender quotas, a requirement on Welsh political parties to develop a joint code of conduct around intimidatory behaviour and better processes by social media companies for those wishing to report abuse.

Of the 266 respondents to the survey, 121 said they had been abused or harassed either in office or while campaigning, which is 45.5% of total respondents and includes 54% of female respondents.

In addition to abuse and harassment, the reality of being a politician was found to be a barrier to better representation with the implications on family life being a major factor, particularly for councillors who often have to balance part or full time jobs with their duties in addition to caring for family members.

The financial implications of becoming a candidate were also found to be prohibitive to many who might consider standing.

Commenting on the report, Jess Blair, ERS Cymru Director, said:

“This report offers a shocking account of the realities of being a politician in Wales. Some of the abuse faced by elected representatives is appalling.

“That over half of female politicians who took part in our report have said they have been abused in office is horrifying. Given this it’s no wonder that many people look at politics and think it's not for them.

“We need to look at modernising our institutions and work with parties to identify and develop a more diverse set of candidates. Alongside this we also need to take the levels of abuse and harassment that politicians are facing seriously, and create a set of responses that can more effectively deal with this.

“We hope that this report acts as a wakeup call for political parties, institutions and even social media companies."