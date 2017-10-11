Big jump in Welsh house prices over the summer

New research shows house prices in Wales have recovered after dropping at the start of the year.

A study by Principality building society shows house prices have risen 1.4 per cent between June and September, and 3.5 per cent year on year, as buyers take advantage of low interest rates.

It means the average property price in Wales now stands at a record high of £176,316 – after falling slightly to £171,720 over the spring.

But while prices have recovered after a slight dip, the market has slowed down with fewer people buying and selling.

Carmarthenshire saw the largest rise, with asking prices increasing by 7.2 per cent over the quarter. Prices also rose sharply in the Vale of Glamorgan, Swansea and Caerphilly.

However, the research suggests prices have fallen in 8 of the 22 local authority areas in Wales.

Denbighshire has seen the biggest drop in the country, with prices dropping 8.6 per cent in the last three months.

Property values have fallen across most of North Wales, with prices down in Gwynedd, Wrexham, Conwy and Anglesey. Prices also fell in Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil.

Tom Denman, Chief Finance Officer at Principality, said: "We have seen a clear bounce back in the housing market across Wales.

"People continue to take advantage of favourable low interest rates and high employment.

"There are record levels of first time buyers across the UK the Welsh market has been stable.

"However, the Bank of England’s hints that interest rates will increase in November mean there is still a sense of caution."