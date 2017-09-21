Birdstike on flight from Cardiff Airport

21 September 2017, 13:32

Flybe Embraer E195 - Flybe.com

A passenger plane has been forced to make an emergency U-turn after it struck a bird shortly after take-off from Cardiff.

More than 90 passengers were on the jet between the Welsh capital and Paris - and a witness said the plane suffered "a jolt" and a "smell of burning" passed through the cabin.

The Flybe plane was going from Cardiff to Charles de Gaulle Paris but had to return to Wales to emergency engine checks.

The budget airline plane took off at 9.25am and should have landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport an hour and 20 minutes later.

But it struck the bird just minutes into the journey and the plane was forced to return so it could be inspected.

Passenger Tom Barrance, 60, said: "We hit a bird shortly after taking off from Cardiff and had to return.

"There was a bit of a jolt and a smell of bird - it smelled like burning.

Mr Barrance, a filmmaker from Penarth, South Wales, was heading to Paris for a training course.

He said: "The captain came on the tannoy and said 'you may have noticed we have hit a bird - that's what the smell in the cabin is. 'We have to return to Cardiff. The engine seems to be fine but because of regulations we have to go back.'

The aircraft ended up circling over South Wales before it was given permission to return to land at Cardiff Airport.

A spokeswoman for Cardiff Airport said it was matter for Flybe.

A spokesman for Flybe said the airline is investigating.

