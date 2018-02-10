Bodies found on Anglesey beach 'identified'

Two men, whose bodies were found on an beach on Anglesea have now been identified but are not from the north Wales area, police have confirmed.

The remains of the pair were discovered in Malltraeth at 11:43 GMT on Friday.

Officers from North Wales Police are now trying to contact the men’s next of kin.

Detective Inspector Gerwyn Thomas at Caernarfon CID said; “ We have established the identities of the two men sadly found at 11.43am today on the beach at Malltraeth on Anglesey and we are now in the process of contacting their next of kin.

“Neither of the men is from the North Wales area.”

“Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained as we carry out our investigation to establish the circumstances.”

Detectives believe human remains found on a nearby beach in Y Felinheli is linked to the deaths.

It is difficult to establish an age of the remains, understood to be the right foot of a male, officers said.