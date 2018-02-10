Bodies found on Anglesey beach 'identified'

10 February 2018, 06:27

police line do not cress

Two men, whose bodies were found on an beach on Anglesea have now been identified but are not from the north Wales area, police have confirmed.

The remains of the pair were discovered in Malltraeth at 11:43 GMT on Friday.

Officers from North Wales Police are now trying to contact the men’s next of kin.

Detective Inspector Gerwyn Thomas at Caernarfon CID said; “ We have established the identities  of the two men sadly found at 11.43am today on the beach at Malltraeth on Anglesey and we are now in the process of contacting their next of kin.

“Neither of the men is from the North Wales area.”

“Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained as we carry out our investigation to establish the circumstances.”

Detectives believe human remains found on a nearby beach in Y Felinheli is linked to the deaths.

It is difficult to establish an age of the remains, understood to be the right foot of a male, officers said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

href='http://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/australia-v-england/18455/commentary'>Australia v England LIVE!

Israeli fighter jet crashes after being 'shot down' during strikes against Iranian targets in Syria

Kim Jong Un invites South Korean president for summit

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News