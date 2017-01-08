Body found in search for missing Powys jogger

A body has been found by search teams who've been trying to find a missing runner in Mid Wales.

David Skeen vanished after going for a run in the Talgarth area of the Brecon Beacons on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old had recently moved to Powys from Bristol, but on Saturday officers confirmed a body had been found.

Dyfed Powys Police said: "A body has been found in the Talgarth area during the search for missing male David Skeen.

"The body has not been formally identified but family have been made aware of the development."