Body found in search for missing Powys jogger

Tributes to Conwy stab victim
The family of a man who was murdered in Old Colwyn have paid tribute.
A body has been found by search teams who've been trying to find a missing runner in Mid Wales.
David Skeen vanished after going for a run in the Talgarth area of the Brecon Beacons on Tuesday.
The 51-year-old had recently moved to Powys from Bristol, but on Saturday officers confirmed a body had been found.
Dyfed Powys Police said: "A body has been found in the Talgarth area during the search for missing male David Skeen.
"The body has not been formally identified but family have been made aware of the development."
16 year-old Morgan Ackerman died after being hit by a taxi in Barry.
Inspectors claim too few primary schools are using guidance that can help them better manage the impact of teacher absence.
First Minister Carwyn Jones is travelling to Norway to better understand the country's relationship with the European Union.
