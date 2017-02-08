Boost for the Welsh steel industry

8th February 2017, 06:01

Port Talbot steelworks

The Welsh Government's providing just under £3m to help secure over 550 jobs in the sector.

£2.8m has been invested to help create 90 new steel jobs in Wales and safeguard a further 477.

Ken Skates said the investment at Code Serve in Brynmawr , Dyfed Steels in Llanelli , Express Reinforcements in Neath and Celsa Steel in Cardiff  would help to secure a sustainable future for the Welsh steel industry:

"The future of the steel industry and steel related businesses are hugely important to manufacturing in Wales.

Indeed the steel sector is a key priority for the Welsh Government and I am delighted to announce support for four businesses that between them are investing £8.75m in new facilities, new equipment, expansion projects and environmental improvements in Wales.

Together their and our investment  will create 90 new jobs and safeguard a further 477 highly skilled jobs in Cardiff and the South Wales Valleys."

