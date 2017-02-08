Boost for the Welsh steel industry

Five year plan for 100,000 apprentices
The Welsh Government says its new apprenticeship policy has been designed to increase skills in priority areas.
The Welsh Government's providing just under £3m to help secure over 550 jobs in the sector.
£2.8m has been invested to help create 90 new steel jobs in Wales and safeguard a further 477.
Ken Skates said the investment at Code Serve in Brynmawr , Dyfed Steels in Llanelli , Express Reinforcements in Neath and Celsa Steel in Cardiff would help to secure a sustainable future for the Welsh steel industry:
"The future of the steel industry and steel related businesses are hugely important to manufacturing in Wales.
Indeed the steel sector is a key priority for the Welsh Government and I am delighted to announce support for four businesses that between them are investing £8.75m in new facilities, new equipment, expansion projects and environmental improvements in Wales.
Together their and our investment will create 90 new jobs and safeguard a further 477 highly skilled jobs in Cardiff and the South Wales Valleys."
