Boy, 16, appears in court on murder charge

A 16-year-old boy has appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court charged with murdering a woman in Carmarthenshire.

The body of Fiona Jane Scourfield, 54 was found at a property in the St Clears area after police were called there at approximately 5.47pm on Tuesday.

Charity colleagues of Ms Scourfield have paid tribute to her tireless work to "make the world a better place for animals".

Ms Scourfield, who was also known as Suzi Wales, worked with UK German Shepherd Rescue.

In a post on Facebook, the charity said Ms Scourfield's rescue dog Bruno was her "absolute world" and she could always be relied upon to help a dog in need.

The boy was remained in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday 12th March.