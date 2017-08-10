'Break failure' led to toddlers death

Homelessness in Wales "set to rise by a third"
Crisis says 5,100 households across Wales are experiencing the worst forms of homelessness.
The unattended Range Rover that rolled down a driveway and into a wall killing a one-year-old girl had its handbrake "fully applied", an inquest heard.
Pearl Melody Black died on Sunday after the vehicle rolled across a road and demolished a wall which fell on to her at an address in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.
On Thursday, Aberdare Coroner's Court opened the inquest into her death and heard that the automatic transmission of the Range Rover, which was on a driveway on Beechwood Drive in the village, was believed to be in park at the time.
Coroner's officer Gareth Heatley said: "The vehicle had been left parked insecure with the automatic transmission in park and the handbrake fully applied.
"As the vehicle gained momentum down the driveway it has travelled across the road and on to the footpath opposite, demolishing the boundary wall.
"That same wall has collapsed.
"Tragically it fell on to one-year-old Pearl who has been walking on the footpath, causing crush injuries, I am told."
The court heard paramedics attended and Pearl was airlifted to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil where she died a short time later.
Mr Heatley said Pearl's father Paul Black identified her body the same day and a post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday.
He added: "The cause of death has yet to be ascertained."
Coroner Andrew Barkley adjourned the inquest to October 4.
Sunaria Hamid-Howells, who suffered a "long sequence of abuse" in the weeks leading up to her 2012 death
The measure's been brought in to stop would-be attackers from throwing acid at judges, jurors or witnesses.
The sister of a "truly inspiring" endurance athlete, who died attempting to swim the Channel says he will be "deeply missed".
