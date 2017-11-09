Drunken bus driver takes detour over the Severn Bridge

A drunken bus driver, who took a wrong turn and accidentally drove over the Severn Bridge into Wales, has avoided going to prison.

Grezegorz Erdmanksi had drunk half a bottle of vodka before getting behind the wheel of the double-decker bus in Bristol.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard he veered off his usual route between the Cribbs Causeway shopping centre and Temple Meads train station.

He took a 28-mile detour on to the M4, and over the Severn Bridge into Wales.

The 58-year-old's journey came to an end when he drove into Newport and crashed into a stationary car.

He was found to be three times over the drink-drive limit when he was arrested.

Erdmanski was the only person on the bus on October 24, which suffered £400 worth of damage in the crash.

Prosecutor Sam Mainwaring said: "He said he could remember driving to Newport but not the crash in Chepstow Road."

Paul Morris, defending, said Erdmanski had since been sacked from his job, and admitted he had drunk a "ridiculous amount of alcohol."

Mr Morris said: "He is very lucky injury was not caused during that journey."

Magistrate Gillian Gibb sentenced Erdmanski, from Bristol, to 24 weeks in jail but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years, which can be reduced if he completes a driving course.