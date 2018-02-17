Buying a house in Wales could save thousands a year

A study suggests first time buyers in Wales would be more than £1,000 a year better off by buying a property instead of renting.

Research by the bank Halifax has found a 16 per cent difference in the monthly housing costs for homeowners and tenants.

The average mortgage payment in Wales is £470, a significant saving compared to the average rental of £561.

The gap between the cost of buying and renting is now at its highest in four years, thanks to a 22 per cent rise in rental costs.

Russell Galley, Managing Director at Halifax, said: "The gap between buying and renting has widened significantly.

"It's primarily driven by a reduction in mortgage rates and a more competitive market pushing down monthly payments.

"Meanwhile, the cost of rent, household maintenance and average deposits have remained broadly flat.

“Despite having to put down a sizeable deposit up front, homeowners are overall better off than renters in all parts of the UK.

"But those who are unable to get onto the property ladder because they can’t raise enough cash are paying more by renting.

"The good news is that record numbers of first-time buyers are still taking their first step on to the ladder thanks to schemes like Help to Buy."

Across the UK, the study found the average cost of a three-bed home in the UK is £679 a month, compared to the average monthly rent of £754 for the same type of property.

The biggest savings are in Scotland and the South West of England where the cost of buying is 17 per cent lower than renting.