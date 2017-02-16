Call for UK Gov to make Steel a priority

Unemployment drops in Wales at end of 2016
There's been a fall in the number of people out of work in Wales.
Welsh steel workers have now voted to accept pension reforms but there has been calls to make the industry more sustainable.
Thousands of workers at Steel plants across Wales have voted on reforms which mean they'd lose money from their pensions, but as a result their jobs could be safeguarded for the next five years.
The Welsh Government's Economy Secretary Ken Skates tells Heart Wales needs certainty for the future.
A report looking into services for cancer sufferers in Wales has found too many people are being diagnosed at a late stage.
A National Assembly Committee says the Welsh Government ‘poured good money after bad’ into a company which ultimately failed.
The Football Association of Wales is appealing against FIFA sanctions over a poppy display in the Serbia game.
