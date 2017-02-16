Call for UK Gov to make Steel a priority

16th February 2017, 10:35

Tata Steel

Welsh steel workers have now voted to accept pension reforms but there has been calls to make the industry more sustainable.

Thousands of workers at Steel plants across Wales have voted on reforms which mean they'd lose money from their pensions, but as a result their jobs could be safeguarded for the next five years.

The Welsh Government's Economy Secretary Ken Skates tells Heart Wales needs certainty for the future. 

 

