Calls for hundreds more foster families

It’s claimed over 400 new foster families are needed in Wales during the coming year to ensure that all children can be found the right home first time.

At the start of this year’s Foster Care Fortnight, charity The Fostering Network says the need is particularly for families to offer homes to teenagers.



The new figures, calculated by The Fostering Network, show that 7,180 families are needed throughout the UK, with at least 440 of those being in Wales. In addition, in a survey of fostering services across the UK, the charity found that:

- 97 per cent fostering services have a particular need for foster carers for teenagers

- 86 per cent fostering services have a particular need for foster carers for sibling groups

- In Wales, over half of looked after children are teenagers



Colin Turner, Director of The Fostering Network in Wales said:



“Without more foster families in Wales coming forward during 2017, and especially people who could foster teenagers and sibling groups, some children will find themselves living a long way from family, school and friends, being split up from brothers and sisters, or being placed with a foster carer who might not have the specific skills and experience to meet that particular child’s needs.



More foster carers means that a fostering service can match the needs of each child more closely with the skills that each foster carer brings, allowing them to find the right home for each child, first time. That is why, this Foster Care Fortnight, we are making a call across Wales for people to come forward to foster, particularly if they have the skills and experience to foster teenagers or sibling groups.”