Cardiff double murderer to have sentence reviewed

A man, who murdered two people in Cardiff is going to have his sentence to consider whether it is too lenient.

Andrew Saunders was jailed for 23 years for stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her new partner to death outside Matalan on Queen Street.

The 21-year-old from Newport ambushed Zoe Morgan and Lee Simmons as they arrived for work at the shop in September 2016.

Saunders admitted both murders in December 2016 and Mrs Justice Nicola Davies gave him a life sentence at Cardiff Crown Court.

The judge told the hotel receptionist: "In a sustained and brutal attack you ended these lives. You took away the futures of Lee Simmons and Zoe Morgan. You robbed the families of Lee Simmons and Zoe Morgan of a much loved son and a much loved daughter."

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said: "We have received a request for the case of Andrew Patrick Saunders to be considered under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

"The threshold to refer cases to the Court of Appeal is very high.

"A sentence can only be regarded as unduly lenient if there has been a gross error and it is significantly below the level that any judge could have reasonably imposed after considering the facts of the case.

In a statement released following the sentencing, Miss Morgan's family criticised the sentencing and said the whole family had a "life sentence" from her murder.

"We are all totally broken-hearted and will miss our beautiful, intelligent girl for the rest of our lives,'' they said.

"We have had a life sentence put on us by the horrible individual.

"I hope that every day Saunders is thinking about what he has done to us and what he has done to our beautiful daughter."