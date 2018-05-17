Cardiff Matalan murderer appeals conviction

A killer who stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her new partner to death is to appeal against his murder convictions.

Andrew Saunders ambushed 21-year-old Zoe Morgan and 33-year-old Lee Simmons outside the Matalan store where they both worked in Queen Street, Cardiff, in September 2016.

Saunders, 22, of Walk Farm Drive, Castleton, Cardiff, admitted two counts of murder at Cardiff Crown Court and was jailed for life in February last year.

But he is now challenging his convictions at the Court of Appeal in London, on the grounds of "diminished responsibility".

His lawyers will argue that he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killings and therefore he could only have been guilty of manslaughter.

At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, his barrister, Winston Roddick QC, told the court that Saunders was suffering from an "adjustment disorder" at the time of the killings.

Saunders bought knives and latex gloves in the days leading up to the double murder and searched Google for topics including "the easiest way to kill a person" and "how long do murderers serve in prison".

He used two knives to stab the victims, attacking Mr Simmons first and catching Miss Morgan after she tried to flee for her life.

Their bodies were discovered outside the clothing store shortly before 6am on September 28 2016.

Saunders was previously in a relationship with Miss Morgan for two years, but she ended it in July 2016.

Ordering him to serve at least 23 years behind bars, Mrs Justice Nicola Davies said: "You robbed the families of Lee Simmons and Zoe Morgan of a much-loved son and a much-loved daughter.

"The effect on each family has been devastating."

No date was set for Saunders' appeal, but Lady Justice Hallett directed that it should take place "as soon as possible".

The hearing is expected to last one-and-a-half days and judges will hear evidence from two psychiatric experts.