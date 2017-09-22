Cardiff named Welsh University of the Year

The Welsh capital pips Swansea to the post in the The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018.

Applications and enrolments are at record levels at Cardiff. The university increased the intake of undergraduates by another 500 places in 2016, and has awarded places to 30% more students than at the beginning of the decade. It now has more than 30,000 students, including 6,000 from outside the UK.



The Welsh capital’s also moved up 11 places in this year's national league table to 35th place and also has the top degree completion rate among Welsh universities, with 93% of students finishing their course - the 21st highest score in the UK.



Meanwhile, following its spectacular 23-place rise in last year's overall national rankings, Aberystwyth has made further progress, up nine places this year, and is ranked third in Wales. It is in the UK top 10 for student satisfaction, with both the wider student experience and the quality of the teaching received, ranking eighth for student experience and fifth for teaching quality.



Commenting on Aberystwyth being The Times and The Sunday Times' University of the Year for Teaching Quality, Alastair McCall, editor of The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018, said:



"Students at Aberystwyth know they are on to a good thing and have been swift to acknowledge it. The university has secured some of the most remarkable scores in the UK from students for the quality of teaching it offers. It is one of a very few universities to increase its student satisfaction scores in this area from last year, against a backdrop of a much tougher National Student Survey.



"The efforts made by the university in the past two years to improve the student experience have paid an immediate dividend and the university's strategic plan promises further improvements in the years ahead. Our award acknowledges the strides made and shows how the National Student Survey can be used to make a tangible, positive difference when university management decides to act upon its findings."



After its strong showing in last year's league table, which propelled it into the top 50 and made it the Welsh University of the Year for 2016/17, Swansea has gone up a further eight places in this year's league table. It now stands at its highest position yet, having made strong progress in the last few years, but it has been ousted as the top-ranked Welsh university by Cardiff, which finishes a single place higher. A new campus opened two years ago, applications and enrolments are at record levels and Swansea registered the biggest rise in income at any university in the latest survey.