Cases of bullying exposed at the Welsh Assembly

Dozens of cases of bullying and harassment have been exposed at the Welsh Assembly.

The Assembly Commission, which oversees the running of the Senedd, has revealed the results of a staff survey

It shows 37 people had experienced inappropriate behaviour, but many said they did not report it through fear of retaliation.

128 people responded to the anonymous survey, amounting to around one in six of the Assembly's 800 employees.

32 people said they experienced inappropriate behaviour on several occasions, while another five said they experienced inappropriate behaviour on one occasion.

Some of the responses suggests workers feared they wouldn't be taken seriously if they complained about a senior official or AM.

Llywydd Elin Jones has responded saying "inappropriate behaviour has no place in the Welsh Assembly".

She and Assembly Commissioners Joyce Watson, Suzy Davies, Adam Price and former Assembly Commissioner Caroline Jones issued a joint statement.

"As commissioners, elected representatives and employers, we take our responsibility to create an inclusive and respectful workplace free from any form of harassment extremely seriously.

"Although the sample is small, we value the views expressed and they will contribute to our ongoing work on dignity and respect which we recognise must be further developed with pace and purpose.

"The results make for uncomfortable reading for us as an Assembly Commission and indeed for all Assembly Members.

"Every single one of us - Assembly Members, support staff, Commission staff and contractors - have a role to play in creating the right culture and environment here at the Welsh parliament."

In May, the assembly passed a new dignity and respect policy to regulate AM's conduct.