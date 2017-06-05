Champions League a ‘spectacular’ weekend

The UEFA Champions Festival in Cardiff Bay has come to a close, bringing an end to four days of celebrations for the Champions League final in the Welsh capital.

Gareth Bale, who won his third Champions League title in four seasons, said:



“To win at home is a dream come true. It's been a hard season and I've worked hard. It didn't seem like I was going to make it to the final but I've worked tirelessly at home and it's the reward you get for all the hard work you've put in.



“We've made more history. I'm a happy man to win the 12th and we'll enjoy this moment now. What an incredible stadium. The city have done an immaculate job in hosting such a great event and we thank everyone for that.”



Overall the festival attracted more than 100,000 visitors across the four days, during which a huge crowd witnessed a host of footballing legends strut their stuff at Friday’s Ultimate Champions Match, with several thousands of spectators lining the waterfront to catch their footballing heroes.



Former Real Madrid star Michel Salgado said:



“It is amazing, the atmosphere at the Festival is electric. I enjoyed the Legends game and great to play against some friends and people like Ian Rush, who was my idol when I was growing up.”



There was also the launch of the ground breaking Together #WePlayStrong initiative, aimed at transforming perceptions of women’s football and encouraging girls to take up and continue playing the game. This new initiative will see UEFA working closely with its 55 member associations in order to ensure that football is the number one sport for women across Europe by 2020.