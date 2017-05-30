Champions League final travel disruption

Visitors to Cardiff and locals alike are being told to plan ahead if traveling around the Welsh capital this weekend, as the Champions League final heads to Wales.





As well as the men's game on Saturday 3rd June 2017, the women's match will be played on Thursday 1st and the Champions League Festival will also run until Sunday 4th June in Cardiff Bay. During that time, 200,000 extra people are expected in the smallest city ever to host such an event. As a result:



- Additional trains will provide capacity for up to 60,000 passengers

- Over 1250 coaches will transport fans

- The Eastern Bay link road will open for the first time to help move coaches across the city

- There'll be an additional temporary terminal at Cardiff Airport, helping welcome up to 10,000 air passengers

- A number of park and ride/walks will be in full operation



The M4 and all the main roads into Cardiff will be at their busiest from 10am - 8pm on Saturday 3rd June - and again from 10pm - 3am on Sunday 4 June. There will also be more road closures and diversions than ever before in Central Cardiff and around Cardiff Bay and Castle St between 1st and 4th June.



Cardiff Central Station, Cardiff Queen Street Station and Cardiff Bay Station are expected to be exceptionally busy all day and for both Cardiff stations up until 4am on Sunday 4 June. Cardiff Central Station will only be open for mainline services towards London, the Midlands and West Wales during this time, so customers for Cardiff and Valleys services are to use Queen Street Station.



Cardiff, Bristol and Birmingham Airports are expected to be busy all day on Saturday 3rd June into the early hours of Sunday 4 June.



There's more at www.cardiff2017.wales/travel