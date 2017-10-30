Children escape from fatal house fire in Powys

Three children have managed to escape a fatal house fire in a remote part of Powys.

Firefighters were called to the property in Llangammarch Wells, where the fire started just after midnight on Monday.

Firefighters have confirmed there are fatalities with a number of people still unaccounted for.

Three children, aged 13, 12 and 10, did manage to escape and are now being treated in hospital.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We can confirm there are known to be fatalities.

"Due to the severity of damage at the scene we are unable, at this stage, to identify any of the deceased or confirm numbers.

"Specialist fire investigators are still assessing the scene prior to further investigation."

The three children who escaped are not thought to have been seriously injured.

Dyfed-Powys Police say they're still investigating how the fire started, and are treating it as "unexplained".