Dai Greene out of the Commonwealth Games

Wales 400 metres hurdler Dai Greene has been forced to pull out of the Commonwealth Games with a hamstring injury.

The former world, European and Commonwealth champion suffered a grade one muscle tear during training and will not be able to start the 400m hurdles heats on Tuesday.

"I'm really disappointed to miss out on what would have been my fourth Commonwealth Games," said Greene.

"It's been an emotional 18 months and this is hard to take at such a late stage.

"Representing Wales is special for me. That's why I fought so hard through a difficult period of injury to make it to the Games."

Greene, who will be 32 on Wednesday, will remain on the Gold Coast to back his Wales team-mates.

"We have a group of brilliant athletes out here and I will be cheering them on to more medal success," he said.

Greene remains optimistic about his prospects for the remainder of the year.

"Despite this disappointment, I am still in a good place for the summer. The times I ran in South Africa last month were good for this early in the year. That has given me a lot of optimism for the season ahead."