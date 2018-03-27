Dame Shirley to be honoured with an incredible tribute

Welsh superstar Dame Shirley Bassey is being honoured with a train named after her.

The Bond singer's name will soon be scaling the highest mountain in Wales with a carriage travelling on the Snowdon Mountain Railway.

Dame Shirley reached global stardom when she became the only person to record three James Bond film theme songs.

Now, Dame Shirley, who was born in Cardiff, will now visit her homeland to see the her carriage unveiled.

The star said: "I always look forward to going back to Wales and to be honoured by Snowdon Mountain Railway makes this visit extra special.2

The "girl from Tiger Bay" is the fourth person to be honoured with a carriage named after her.

She follows bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel CBE, cycling champ Sir David Brailsford CBE and classical singer Katherine Jenkins OBE.

General manager of the railway Alan Kendall said: "We thought we'd save the best until last by naming our final carriage in honour of Dame Shirley.

"For a global superstar like Dame Shirley to take time to visit our railway in North Wales is an absolute highlight of our 122-year history.

"It's to recognise her glittering 65-year career as an ambassador not only for Wales but also the UK."

The Snowdon Mountain Railway was opened in 1896 and travels five miles to the summit of Snowdon.