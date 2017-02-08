Dozens of new jobs in Welsh steel industry

The Welsh Government says 90 new jobs are being created, and more than 400 are being safeguarded, in the Welsh steel industry.

The Economy Secretary Ken Skates said almost £3m is being invested to secure hundreds of roles.

The investment will see 50 new jobs being created by Code Serve Ltd which is expanding and relocating from Newport to the former Tecweld building in Brynmawr.

The money will also support roles at Dyfed Steels in Llanelli, Express Reinforcements in Neath and Celsa Steel in Cardiff.

The Economy Secretary said: "The future of the steel industry and steel related businesses are hugely important to manufacturing in Wales.

"The steel sector is a key priority for the Welsh Government and I am delighted to announce support for four businesses that between them are investing £8.75 million in new facilities, new equipment, expansion projects and environmental improvements in Wales.

"At a time when the sector faces extremely difficult trading conditions and stiff global competition, the safeguarding of existing jobs is more important than ever to the sustainability."