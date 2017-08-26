Driver dies after Neath Port Talbot crash

South Wales Police are investigating following a fatal crash on the A465 Northbound at Resolven roundabout.

Emergency services were called at approximately 1.55am on Saturday 26th August 2017 and found a silver Renault Clio ha left the carriageway.



The 42 year old male driver was declared deceased at scene. A 57 year old male passenger from the vehicle has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



A police family liaison officer has been appointed and is supporting the next of kin.



The carriageway was closed for approximately five hours while police carried out initial investigations and recovered the vehicle.



South Wales Police would like to speak with any witnesses to the collision or anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of a silver Renault Clio prior to the collision. Any witnesses should contact the Roads Policing unit on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting occurrence 1700332742.