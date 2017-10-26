Driver jailed for drunken police chase in a limo

A drunken limo driver from Powys has been jailed after leading police on a 20 minute chase through Mid Wales.

Jonathan Mitchell asked officers "how funny was that?" when he was eventually stopped, and told an officer: "I bet you never thought you would chase a limo."

Mold Crown Court heard how police followed the white stretch limo as it weaved in the road and was inches away from hitting an on-coming articulated truck.

For part of the journey he had three passengers who had been out celebrating a birthday.

The 27-year-old dropped his passengers off and then drove through the centre of Newtown in Mid Wales - and he even tried to do a hand-brake turn.

But a judge has told Mitchell the "fun stops here", sentencing him to 14 months in prison.

Judge Niclas Parry told him: "You thought it was funny. The fun stops here, I am afraid."

Judge Parry said it was a "shocking piece of driving" that involved "near death experiences".

He almost collided head-on, on two occasions as he drove onto the wrong side of the road, and through red lights.

He was almost twice the drink drive limit and had no insurance.

Judge Parry said that after viewing police dash cam footage of the chase, he could understand why an officer said that he had not seen worse driving in 14 years in the job.

Mitchell of Orchid Way, Maesyrhandir, was jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for 25 months.