Elsie Scully-Hicks: Jury retire to consider verdict

A jury has retired to consider verdicts in the trial of a fitness instructor accused of murdering his adoptive daughter.



Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, denies causing catastrophic injuries to Elsie Scully-Hicks, aged 18 months, in May 2016.

Elsie had been formally adopted by Scully-Hicks and his husband, Craig Scully-Hicks, 36, just two weeks earlier.

Scully-Hicks, of Delabole, Cornwall, denies murdering the toddler at the couple's home in Llandaff, Cardiff, on May 29.

Prosecutors claim he gripped Elsie by the rib cage, shook her and struck her head - causing fatal injuries.

The defendant, who denies murder, insists he did not harm Elsie and found her unresponsive after changing her for bed.

Mrs Justice Nicola Davies sent the jury of nine men and three women out to consider their verdicts just after 3pm on Wednesday.

The jury can return one of three verdicts - guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter, or not guilty.